Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with two homers against Tigers
Ozuna went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers.
That's now three straight multi-hit performances for Ozuna, two of them being multi-homer efforts. The late-season surge has pushed his slash line on the season to .279/.322/.431, and he's now reached the 20-HR mark for the fourth time in the last five years.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Another four hits in win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits two homers•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Rejoins lineup•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Not starting first game back•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Activated from DL•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On track for weekend activation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...