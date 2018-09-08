Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with two homers against Tigers

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

That's now three straight multi-hit performances for Ozuna, two of them being multi-homer efforts. The late-season surge has pushed his slash line on the season to .279/.322/.431, and he's now reached the 20-HR mark for the fourth time in the last five years.

