Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Struggling overall in July

Ozuna went 2-for-4 in a win over the Cubs on Friday, but he's hitting just .191 with no home runs over 95 plate appearances in July.

Ozuna appeared to have finally hit his stride in his new St. Louis digs during June, when he'd hit .333 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 RBI. However, all of those round trippers were bunched up in the first half of the month, and Ozuna hasn't left the yard since June 16. He has just a pair of extra-base hits (two doubles) in July as well, but interestingly, putting good wood on the ball hasn't been an issue. Ozuna sports a solid 39.2 percent hard contact rate during the current month, but he's been getting the ball in the air much less frequently, as evidenced by a 52.7 percent groundball rate. The outfielder ran into the same issue back in May (54.8 percent groundball rate), another month in which he unsurprisingly experienced a significant power drought (one home run).