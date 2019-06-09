Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Swats 17th homer

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Cubs.

He jumped on a Jon Lester fastball in the first inning for his 17th homer of the year. Ozuna continues to make very loud contact, slashing .351/.359/.622 over his last 10 games with three long balls and nine RBI despite a 1:11 BB:K over that stretch.

