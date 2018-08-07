Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three hits in homecoming

Ozuna went 3-for-4 in a loss to the Marlins on Monday.

The outfielder enjoyed his first return to Marlins Park, serving as one of the few offensive bright spots for the Cardinals on a night where their bats were mostly dormant. Ozuna has opened August hitting .333 (8-for-24) over the first six games of the month, and he's reached safely in 12 of his last 14 contests overall. All three components of his .269/.314/.391 season line are still under his career numbers, but Ozuna offered some reason for optimism by smacking a trio of homers over the last four games of July.

