Cardinals' Martin Figueroa: Latches on with Cardinals

Figueroa was signed by St. Louis on Wednesday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Figueroa spent the 2018 season with the Sussex County Miners in the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball. The soon-to-be 23-year-old played in 96 games, slashing .328/.444/.481 with five home runs, 50 RBI and 20 stolen bases. Though the Cardinals may view him as a catching prospect, he made 67 starts for Sussex County at the hot corner, and can also man first base if needed.

