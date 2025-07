Molina was traded from the Rangers to the Cardinals on Thursday along with Skylar Hales and international bonus pool money in exchange for Phil Maton, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Molina, a 22-year-old lefty, has a 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 74 innings across Single-A and High-A. He is on his third team, as the Brewers dealt him in the offseason for Grant Anderson.