Molina struck out six while yielding just one hit and two walks over five shutout innings Wednesday in Triple-A Memphis' win over Rochester in the International League Championship Series.

Between Molina's final five regular-season starts and his one playoff outing, the lefty yielded a total of just one run while posting a 0.82 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB over 30.2 innings. In 27 regular-season starts, Molina finished with a 3.57 ERA and 150:53 K:BB across 123.2 frames between Double-A Springfield and Memphis. The 23-year-old southpaw has a good chance to debut for the Cardinals in 2027.