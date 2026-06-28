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Cardinals' Mason Molina: On cruise control at Double-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Molina has tossed 6.2 scoreless innings in each of his last two starts at Double-A Springfield to lower his season ERA to 2.87.

Along with that 2.87 ERA, the left-hander has posted a 1.10 WHIP and 82:26 K:BB over 69 innings covering 14 starts this season. Molina has been dynamite over his last seven outings, authoring a 2.06 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 44:10 K:BB over 39.1 frames. Acquired from the Rangers at last year's trade deadline in a deal that sent Phil Maton to Texas, Molina is among the arms to show gains under the Cardinals' revamped pitching development.

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