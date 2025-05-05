Winn was encouraged by how his sprained left ankle felt Monday and is hoping to return to the Cardinals lineup Tuesday against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Winn is absent from Monday's starting nine after spraining his ankle in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets, but he expects to be available off the bench as a potential defensive replacement and aims to be fully cleared Tuesday. Jose Barrero will draw the start at shortstop for St. Louis on Monday.