Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Awaiting imaging results on thumb

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Winn is awaiting the results of imaging taken of his injured left thumb, Amber Winkler of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn had to be scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the Diamondbacks because of left thumb irritation. The move was considered precautionary, but Winn was sent for an MRI just in case. The Cardinals should have more on his status later Wednesday. If Winn is forced to miss additional time, JJ Wetherholt could slide over to shortstop, and a combination of Bryan Torres and Jose Fermin could fill in at second base.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!