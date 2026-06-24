Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Awaiting imaging results on thumb

Winn is awaiting the results of imaging taken of his injured left thumb, Amber Winkler of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn had to be scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the Diamondbacks because of left thumb irritation. The move was considered precautionary, but Winn was sent for an MRI just in case. The Cardinals should have more on his status later Wednesday. If Winn is forced to miss additional time, JJ Wetherholt could slide over to shortstop, and a combination of Bryan Torres and Jose Fermin could fill in at second base.