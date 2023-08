Winn (lower body) has gone 3-for-11 over three games since returning to Triple-A Memphis' lineup.

Winn was managing a mild glute strain over the last week, but he's been just fine since getting back into action after a few days off. The top prospect is slashing .284/.356/.467 with 17 home runs, 17 stolen bases, 60 RBI, 95 runs scored, 15 doubles and seven triples through 103 Triple-A games this year. It's expected he'll be called up to the majors some time before the end of the season.