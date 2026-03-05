Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Back in action at designated hitter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winn (arm) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Pirates.
Winn has been held out of action for the past few days after feeling some arm soreness as a result of a heavy workload on the backfields this past weekend. He'll be eased into things at DH on Thursday before working his way back in at shortstop.
