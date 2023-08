Winn is starting at shortstop and batting ninth in his major-league debut Friday versus the Mets.

Winn is set to take over as the Cardinals' regular shortstop down the stretch after being promoted from Triple-A Memphis, where he batted .288/.359/.474 with 18 home runs, 61 RBI and 17 stolen bases over 105 games. With the 21-year-old occupying shortstop and Lars Nootbaar (abdomen) on the injured list, Tommy Edman is starting in center field Friday.