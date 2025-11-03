Winn has begun jogging and said the pain is gone in his surgically repaired right knee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn -- who won his first National League Gold Glove on Sunday -- is just over a month removed from surgery to repair a torn meniscus and said he can already "really feel the difference" in the knee. The 23-year-old is expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training. Winn slashed a disappointing .253/.310/.363 with nine home runs and nine stolen bases across 537 plate appearances in 2025, though the downturn in his production can likely be blamed in part due to having to play through nagging soreness in his knee for several months.