Winn went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against Atlanta in an 11-6 victory.

All nine offensive starters for St. Louis recorded at least one hit in the contest, and Winn's was a solo homer to left field in the sixth inning. The long ball was his first as a major-leaguer in his 16th game. Other than Wednesday's home run, it's been mostly a struggle for the 21-year-old, as he's slashing just .161/.175/.250 with a 1:13 BB:K over 58 plate appearances.