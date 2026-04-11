Winn was diagnosed with a lower-leg contusion after getting hit by a pitch in Friday's game versus Boston, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Winn ran for himself and played an inning of defense after getting hit by a pitch in the third inning but was eventually pulled in the fifth. The Cardinals are officially labeling his injury as a contusion, however, which suggests he escaped the incident without suffering any structural damage. If the team decides to sit him down for a day or two as a precaution, Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin would be candidates to see time at shortstop.