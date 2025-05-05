Winn exited Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets in the top of the fifth inning with a left ankle sprain, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Winn twisted his ankle in the bottom of the third inning when he tripped over third base while avoiding a collision with third baseman Mark Vientos. Winn was able to tough it out for another frame, but ultimately had to exit the contest, bringing his night to a close after going 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored in the game. Jose Barrero replaced him at shortstop and the exact severity of Winn's injury is currently unknown.