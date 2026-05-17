Winn was removed from Sunday's game against the Royals due to an apparent leg injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Winn grounded into a fielder's choice during the seventh inning and was replaced by a pinch runner after appearing to tweak his leg while running to first base. The Cardinals have a team day off Monday, so the shortstop will have a full day to aid in his recovery ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus Pittsburgh.