Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Exits with apparent leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winn was removed from Sunday's game against the Royals due to an apparent leg injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Winn grounded into a fielder's choice during the seventh inning and was replaced by a pinch runner after appearing to tweak his leg while running to first base. The Cardinals have a team day off Monday, so the shortstop will have a full day to aid in his recovery ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus Pittsburgh.
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