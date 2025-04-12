Winn said after Friday's win over the Phillies that he will likely sit out a couple of games after exiting early due to back spasms, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Winn noted that he won't need to spend time on the injured list, but he will need a few days off to give his back time to recover from an issue that has been bothering him for a few weeks. Whether the Cardinals' front office cooperates with the 23-year-old's request to stay off the IL remains to be seen, but either way, it seems like Thomas Saggese will be picking up a few more starts at shortstop.