Winn (thumb) said Wednesday that he expects to be back in the lineup Friday when the Cardinals return home to host the White Sox, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn returned from a left thumb fracture Tuesday but was then scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Giants due to lingering soreness in the thumb. The shortstop noted that he took a bad-hop grounder off his glove hand pregame, which caused the thumb to swell up. However, Winn said after Wednesday's contest that the swelling had already subsided, and he expects to be ready to roll Friday. Manager Oliver Marmol said Winn's availability for the final weeks of the season will be a "daily basis" decision.