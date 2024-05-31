site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Getting breather Friday
Winn is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Philadelphia.
Winn is riding an 18-game hit streak, but he will be given a day of rest as the Cardinals open a weekend series against the Phillies. Brandon Crawford will handle the shortstop duties.
