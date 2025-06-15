default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Winn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Winn started the previous 35 games but will hit the bench Sunday while in the midst of a 9-for-49 (.184 average) slump. Jose Barrero will take over at shortstop and bat ninth versus Milwaukee righty Quinn Priester.

More News