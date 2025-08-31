Winn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

After sitting out last Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Rays due to a lingering soreness in his left knee, Winn proceeded to start in each of the Cardinals' last six games, going 5-for-25 with a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs over that stretch. Winn doesn't appear to be dealing with any setbacks, so his absence from the lineup for Sunday's matinee contest looks to be rest-related. Thomas Saggese will cover shortstop in Winn's stead.