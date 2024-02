Winn (upper body) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff in Sunday's spring game against the Astros, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn has been dealing with tightness in his upper body but went through a full workout Friday and has now been cleared for game action. The 21-year-old shortstop is poised to start Opening Day for the Cardinals, assuming he avoids further injury issues.