Winn went 1-for-4 in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Mets.

Winn started at shortstop and knocked his first hit, a single, in the fifth inning. The top prospect has looked major-league ready for much of the year after slashing .288/.259/.474 with 18 home runs, 17 stolen bases and 61 RBI over 105 games with Triple-A Memphis. The Cardinals will likely do everything to preserve his rookie status, which means he cannot spend more than 45 days on the big-league roster or accrue over 130 at-bats. While Winn is likely to see the bulk of the time at shortstop, his at-bats are likely to be managed by keeping him at or near the bottom of the order for the remainder of the season.