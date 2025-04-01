Winn went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Angels but had a game-high three hard-hit balls.

During a rain delay in Sunday's game against the Twins, Winn compared video from 2024 to 2025 and worked on his swing with hitting coaches Brant Brown and Brandon Allen, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. They noticed in the 2025 video that his hips were leaning back before his swing, which led to lazy flyballs. Winn stood more upright during batting practice Monday and worked on driving through the ball. While he wasn't rewarded during Monday's game, Winn was heartened by the hard contact he made and is confident "everything is going to click" for him soon. The 23-year-old is 0-for-14 with seven strikeouts in his first four contests this season.