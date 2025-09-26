Winn's surgery to repair a torn right meniscus was successful, and he's expected to be a full-go in time for spring training, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Winn's surgery went as expected, and the shortstop is estimated to be 100 percent by January. The 23-year-old played through the injury for several months before being shut down in mid-September. He slashed .253/.310/.363 with nine home runs and nine stolen bases across 537 plate appearances in 2025.