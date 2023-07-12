Winn has a .329/.385/.543 slash line with three home runs, two steals and an 11.5 percent strikeout rate in his last 70 at-bats with Triple-A Memphis.

He is still well below the International League average on the season (86 wRC+), but Winn is eight months younger than the next youngest qualified hitter in the league (Jhonkensy Noel) and four months younger than the next youngest qualified hitter at Triple-A (Tyler Soderstrom). Winn doesn't turn 22 until spring training of next year, and he projects as the Cardinals' shortstop of the future.