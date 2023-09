Winn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Tommy Edman will handle shortstop duties in the series finale after Winn manned the position in each of the past five games. While the long-term future remains bright for the 21-year-old rookie, he's gotten off to a slow start to his big-league career with a .170/.188/.213 slash line through his first 49 plate appearances for St. Louis.