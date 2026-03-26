Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Hitting cleanup Opening Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winn is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup in Thursday's opener versus the Rays.
Winn is an atypical cleanup hitter -- this will be just his fourth career start in the slot -- but the rebuilding Cardinals don't have many middle-of-the-order options. It's a boost for Winn's RBI outlook, as he should have chances to drive in runs with JJ Wetherholt, Ivan Herrera and Alec Burleson batting ahead of him.
More News
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Back in action at designated hitter•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Held back with arm soreness•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Plans to run more with healthy knee•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Begins jogging after knee surgery•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Has successful surgery•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Knee surgery scheduled for Thursday•