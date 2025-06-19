Winn isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Winn is getting a breather after going 0-for-4 with a walk in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday. The shortstop got a rare day off June 15, but he still logged two at-bats in that game. The last game he did not appear in was April 21 due to a back injury.