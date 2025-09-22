Winn will have a consultation Wednesday and then undergo arthroscopic surgery on the meniscus tear in his right knee Thursday in Dallas, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

More details regarding Winn's post-op rehab should be available following the operation, but the full expectation is that he will be 100 percent for the start of spring training. Winn played with the injury for several months before the decision was made in mid-September to shut him down. Thomas Saggese has been filling in at shortstop for the Cardinals since Winn was placed on the 10-day injured list.