The Cardinals placed Winn on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to lower-back spasms, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn believed he wouldn't need to spend time on the IL after exiting Friday's game early because of his back, but evidently, the Cardinals' front office disagreed. If his injury truly is minor, he should have a good chance to be activated when eligible April 22. Until then, Thomas Sagesse will start regularly at shortstop. Winn's move to the injured list also opens a roster spot for Nolan Gorman (hamstring), who was activated from the IL in a corresponding move.