Winn will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Monday against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

With lefty Nick Lodolo due up for Cincinnati, Cardinals skipper Oliver Marmol will give the rookie another opportunity to set the table. Winn has made two other starts in the leadoff spot this season but has primarily hit in the bottom third of the order. That could change given Winn's hot hitting; he's riding a 15-game hitting streak during which he's slashing .375/.404/.604.