Winn went 4-for-9 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Cubs.

Hitting leadoff in both contests, Winn banged out two hits in each and wrapped his day with a solo shot off Javier Assad on the third pitch he saw in the nightcap. Winn is having a strong start to July, slashing .300/.364/.400 through 12 games with two doubles, a homer, a steal, five RBI and 10 runs.