Winn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.

Winn tied the game at 1-1 with his sixth-inning blast. The shortstop continues to struggle at the major-league level -- he's gone just 7-for-31 (.226) over his last 10 games, though that's an improvement on his .173 average for the season. Winn has added a .474 OPS, two homers, six RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases through 29 contests.