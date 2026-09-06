Winn's (thumb) activation from the 10-day injured list has been delayed due to discomfort he felt during pregame batting practice Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn had targeted a return Saturday, but certain kinds of swings still give him trouble and the Cardinals "need to get on the other side of it completely" before the shortstop is reinstated, per manager Oliver Marmol. The 24-year-old has missed the last two-plus weeks with a small fracture in his left thumb. Thomas Saggese has drawn the last six starts at shortstop for St. Louis in Winn's stead.