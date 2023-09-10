Winn went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Winn reached on a fielder's choice and notched his second major-league steal in the fourth inning. It's been a rough adjustment to the majors for the rookie shortstop, who has gone 3-for-23 (.130) over six games in September. He's batting .156 with one home run, four RBI and six runs scored through his first 18 contests. While Winn is seeing a majority of the playing time at shortstop, Tommy Edman has occasionally filled in there as well.