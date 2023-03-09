Winn is hitting .389 (7-for-18) with a home run, a double, three stolen bases and five runs scored through seven Grapefruit League games.

Winn's strong spring comes with the caveat that he has yet to play an inning at Triple-A and will likely begin the season with at least a brief stint at Double-A Springfield. He had a .781 OPS with 11 homers and 28 steals over 86 games at that level last season, though he took a noticeable step down from his work at High-A Peoria. Winn, a natural shortstop, is on track to contend for a major-league job in 2024. Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong figure to see most of the time there in 2023.