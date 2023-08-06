Winn exited Sunday's game at Triple-A Memphis due to a mild glute strain, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Winn was shaken up in the sixth inning when he hit a base awkwardly, but his injury is considered mild at this point. He should be considered day-to-day for now. Winn has been dominant with the Triple-A club this year, slashing .286/.357/.470 with 17 homers, 92 runs, 59 RBI and 17 steals. However, the Cardinals may wait to call him up until mid-to-late August to preserve his rookie status for next season.