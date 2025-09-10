Winn has been diagnosed with a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require arthroscopic surgery over the offseason, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Winn has dealt with nagging soreness in the knee for much of the season and it has caused him to miss games here and there, including on Tuesday in Seattle. However, the shortstop has been told it's unlikely he'll do additional damage if he plays through the injury, so his availability will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. The impending surgery is not expected to affect his offseason routine or readiness for spring training. Winn is slashing .253/.310/.363 with nine home runs and nine stolen bases in 2025 and defensively he leads all of baseball with 22 Outs Above Average, per Statcast.