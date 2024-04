Winn went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Saturday in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

Winn continued his excellent start to the campaign, collecting his sixth multi-hit effort through 14 contests. The talented young shortstop also provided a boost to his fantasy managers with his second steal of the season. Through 47 plate appearances, Winn is slashing .349/.356/.465 with four RBI, five runs, a double and two triples.