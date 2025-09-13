Winn (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Winn was originally slated to start Friday's series opener against Milwaukee, but he was scratched before the start of the contest. The Brewers subsequently decided to rule him out for the season since he hasn't recovered as well as hoped from a torn meniscus in his right knee. With Winn officially landing on the IL on Saturday, his big-league roster spot was filled by infielder Jose Fermin.