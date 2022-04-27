Winn has hit safely in 10 straight games (and reached safely in all 11) for Single-A Peoria, accumulating a .415/.468/.683 line with a homer, two doubles, three triples and four steals so far this season.

Winn came into pro ball with questions as to whether he'd stick as a pitcher or a shortstop, and after he posted modest results with the bat last year, there were some questions as to the Cardinals' intentions for him. But they stuck with him at short, and he's rewarded them by flashing tremendous plate discipline (6:7 BB:K) as well as game-breaking speed early in 2022. He likely won't be fast-tracked through the minor leagues, but if Winn keeps hitting this way, a promotion to High-A (where he's technically already played, as it was Peoria's level last season) should certainly be forthcoming.