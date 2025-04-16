Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Winn (back) is "on pace" to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Winn has begun hitting the batting cage and playing catch as he ramps up baseball activities. He will remain in St. Louis this weekend to continue rehabbing while the Cardinals head out on a road trip. The Cardinals begin a series in Atlanta on Monday and Winn could be activated ahead of the second game of that series Tuesday.