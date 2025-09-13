The Cardinals will shut Winn (knee) down for the rest of the season, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After being diagnosed with a meniscus tear in his right knee Wednesday, the initial expectation was that Winn would play through the injury and wait until the offseason to undergo surgery. However, manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that the 23-year-old infielder hasn't been recovering as well as the team had hoped, so the Cardinals will pull the plug on his season and use Thomas Saggese as their primary shortstop going forward. Winn will close the book on the 2025 campaign with a .253/.310/.363 slash line alongside nine homers, 51 RBI, 72 runs scored and nine steals across 537 plate appearances.