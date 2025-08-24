Winn was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays due to knee pain, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The shortstop previously received an injection in his knee over the All-Star break to address lingering discomfort and had been playing through the issue for the entire second half while starting in all but two of the Cardinals' 33 games, but Winn will head to the bench for the series finale after Saturday's off day apparently didn't provide enough time for him to move past the apparent flareup. Winn can be considered day-to-day heading into the Cardinals' four-game series with the Pirates that begins Monday.