Winn has been sprinting for weeks and will not have any limitations with his surgically repaired right knee at the beginning of spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn played through a slight meniscus tear in his knee for most of the 2025 season before eventually having surgery in late September. While he won his first Gold Glove, Winn's offensive production slipped, as he finished with just a .673 OPS, nine home runs and nine stolen bases. With his knee repaired, Winn plans to be more active on the basepaths in 2026, saying, "I want to be able to use that speed."