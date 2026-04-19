Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Plays hero Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winn went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.
Winn posted his first three-hit effort of the season, highlighted by what proved to be a game-winning bases clearing double in the top of the 10th inning. The shortstop is in the midst of a six-game hit streak and has driven in seven runs across his past three contests. For the year, he's slashing .222/.338/.333 with one homer, eight RBI, nine runs scored and two steals across 74 plate appearances.
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