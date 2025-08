Winn went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Winn continues to hit well since the All-Star break -- he's gone 21-for-60 (.350) over his last 16 games. His homer Monday was his first since June 24 versus the Cubs. The shortstop has struggled to tap into power this year, logging eight homers and 24 doubles through 101 games after posting 15 long balls and 32 two-baggers over 150 games a year ago. Winn has added a .270/.325/.395 slash line, six stolen bases, 42 RBI and 60 runs scored in 2025.